Eden Prairie can watch its own Nibir Sarma compete in the two-part final of Jeopardy! College Championship on April 16-17.
Sarma, a graduate of Eden Prairie High School and sophomore at the University of Minnesota, won $26,801 in the semifinals on April 14. In the first round of competition, Sarma won more than $18,000.
The episodes where he'll face off against two other college students for the crown will be aired April 16 and 17. The episodes were taped in February.
Sarma has been sharing his experience on Twitter:
If there's one thing I've learned from this whole experience, it's that everyone on Twitter is either a 7 PM or a 7:30 PM #Jeopardy person and there are no exceptions.— Nibir Sarma (@Jeopardy_Nibir) April 15, 2020
The Jeopardy! College Championship website is www.jeopardy.com/contestant-zone/2020/college-championship.