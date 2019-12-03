Eden Prairie High School graduate Michelle Nguyen is one of 10 winners of this year's Dream Award scholarship, according to a news release from the University of North Dakota.
Nguyen graduated from high school in 2017 and studies political science and economics at the University of North Dakota. She received $10,000 for the 2018-2019 academic year and will receive $11,000 for the 2019-2020 year, the release says.
The Dream Award scholarship program received 7,000 applicants in 2019. It gives scholarships to students in the upper Midwest who are in their second year or above of higher education, have overcome barriers to higher education and who demonstrate financial need.
"These scholarships offer students life-changing experiences, whether through enriched learning experiences abroad, access to a network of disciplinary experts or substantial financial resources to sustain a student’s academic momentum," said Dr. Yee Han Chu, academic support and fellowship opportunities coordinator for the University, in the release.