Eden Prairie High School celebrated its school spirit last week with a series of costumed dress-up days and capped it off with performances by the school’s pep band, cheerleaders and performance team at a Sept. 27 pep fest.

Tags

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

Events

Recommended for you