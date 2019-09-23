EPPD sting

Arabella, a Cedar Ridge Elementary kindergartner, was stung by bees 23 times on Sept. 18 but returned to school on Sept. 20.

 Photo by the Eden Prairie Police Department

An Eden Prairie kindergartner is back at school after being stung by bees 23 times, according to a tweet from the Eden Prairie Police Department.

Police responded to a 911 call on at 10:51 a.m. on Sept. 18 at Cedar Ridge Elementary School, 8905 Braxton Drive, EPPD spokesperson Katie Bengtson told Eden Prairie News in an email. A student and teacher had each been stung more than 14 times, and officers went to the school to help Hennepin County Medical Center paramedics with the situation, Bengston said.

The student returned to school on Friday, Sept. 20, according to the department's tweet.

A single bee sting can usually be treated at home, according to the Mayo Clinic's website. However, if someone is stung multiple times or is allergic to bee stings, it can be a medical emergency and should be treated by medical professionals.

