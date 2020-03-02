The Eden Prairie Lions Club Scholarships will be awarding $12,000 in scholarships to qualified high school senior who are graduating in 2020.
The $1,000 and $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to residents of Eden Prairie to help pay tuition at two- and four-year universities, colleges or vocational or technical schools
Scholarship applications are available at the career center at Eden Prairie High School or from the school's class counselor. Applications are due April 5 and must be mailed to Lion Scholarships at 8693 Darnel Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55344.
Presentations to the winners will be made at the community awards night on Thursday, May 14, at Eden Prairie High School. Awards for winners attending other schools will be made at their respective schools.