Eden Prairie’s Central Middle School speech team took home the trophy for second place overall, as well as 17 other individual prizes, according to the team's coach, Erin Webster.
The tournament, held at Central Middle School on Jan. 28, pitted five teams from the Twin Cities metro area against each other and included categories like creative expression, extemporaneous reading, humorous prose and informative speaking. The Central Middle School students who took home first place prizes are:
- Katelyn Liu, in original oratory
- Ajira Pandey and Vandana Ramanathan, in duet acting
- Kanya Karthic, in extemporaneous reading
- Abhijit Madireddy, in humorous poetry