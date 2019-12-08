One of Eden Prairie's middle school teachers won the Minnesota Middle School Association's Middle Level Educator of the Year award, according to the association's website.

Janine Olson teaches special education at Central Middle School (CMS) and received the recognition for her "outstanding" work across 26 years of teaching at CMS, the website says. 

The honoree receives $250 for their school and a recognition plaque, the website says. The school will receive up to $250 for a school-wide reception or celebration as well.

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

