Fadumo Hassan
Name: Fadumo Hassan
Address: 8090 Eden Rd, Eden Prairie
Age: 39
Family: Children Ahmed, an Eden Prairie graduate; Rashad, Forest Hills fifth grader; and Riya, Forest Hill third grader
Employment: Equity Specialist at Bloomington Public Schools
Education: Pursuing B.A. in elementary education at Normandale Community College, computer science and information system from Hennepin Technical College
Community Involvement:
- East African community organizer and outreach coordinator
- Parent/youth mentor
- Community outreach
- Community bridge building
- Eden Prairie business co-owner − Umi’s Boutique at Eden Prairie Center
- Member of ISAIAH and Islamic Sisterhood of Minnesota
- Citywide Summer Kids’ Book Swap host
- Forest Hills World Culture Night host for East Africa
- Member of Forest Hills PTA − parent volunteer
- Founder of Eden Prairie Somali Association (EPSA)
- Host of first city-wide Neighborhood Book Swap
Previous experience:
- Former classroom instructor/cultural liaison at Eden Prairie school district
- Former community outreach director of Eden Prairie Somali Women’s Association
- Interpreter/translator for World Language Bank
Contact info: fadumoforepschoolboard@gmail.com
Q&A
Why do you want to be on the Eden Prairie School Board?
I believe the School Board should represent the entire community that it serves. I would be the first immigrant and person of color in the history of the Eden Prairie School Board. I was raised in a family of educators and I have made education a priority in my children’s lives. As a parent in the district for over 19 years, with three students in Eden Prairie Schools, I do have firsthand knowledge of the strengths and challenges within our district. I would like to foster more engagement between the board and the community it serves.
What is your view of the state of the school district?
Our district’s demographics have changed in the last decade. We have advanced our academic resources, technology and curriculum, but it seems that our achievement gap, when it comes to our students of color, continues to show no improvement.
What would be your top priorities as a School Board member?
My top priorities will be connecting with the parents, teachers and students. I will start by bringing in all voices at a round table and listening to parent concerns within the district in order to create more engaging interactions with students and their parents. I am also passionate about making sure parents, teachers and students in our district feel valued and respected.
What, if any, areas in the district budget should be adjusted?
I hope it doesn’t get to the point that programs need to be cut. Especially since I believe that all services are crucial. And, with our district receiving nearly $40 million, I am confident that our district’s budgeting department will use the money wisely, while investing in much needed areas such as special education and early childhood programs.
What should be done to address the achievement gap?
One of the reasons why I am running is to assist in bringing in new and different perspectives to close the achievement gap. I have over 15 years of working in schools with parents, students, and teachers; I am also a minority parent with personal knowledge of what needs to be done in order to close the achievement gap. I would like to see the district use transparency in prioritizing and dedicating funds into programs that help students meet the expectations in state standardized tests. I would also like to assist in creating inclusive round table community engagement opportunities that are open to all students, parents, and educators.
What skills should be added or emphasized in classrooms to educate students for a 21st-century career or workplace?
The district already emphasizes many skills that prepare students for the 21st century. If elected, I would like to see the following skills advanced: Global awareness, humanitarianism, multicultural literacy, economic and financial literacy and civic, ethical and social-justice literacy.
How should Eden Prairie Schools ensure the safety of its students?
Although I am confident with our current district programs, I would like to see more mental health programs and the employment of culturally responsive and competent staff.
Have you ever been charged with a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.
Getting to know you
Favorite book or movie: "Black Panther"
Last live show or concert you attended: The Indian and Somali Museum dance troupe at Staring Lake
Favorite subject in school: History and science
What would be the title of your life story? "Superwoman"
Dream vacation destination: Mombasa, Kenya
Favorite local business: Leeann Chin