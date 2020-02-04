As Eden Prairie Schools considers its nutritional policies, it's done away with serving chocolate milk at breakfast and handing out "alternate lunches" to students with no money in their lunch accounts, Director of Business Services Jason Mutzenberger told the Eden Prairie School Board at its Jan. 27 meeting.
The update was part of a presentation of nonessential, but "nice to know" information for the School Board. The administration, alongside a parent group advocating for nutrition reform that held a candidate conversation on nutrition ahead of the School Board election in November 2019, is reviewing how it can live up to its nutrition tagline of "food inspires," Mutzenberger said.
Schools stopped serving chocolate milk at breakfast in late January, Mutzenberger said, but it'll still be available at lunch. The change was part of an effort to reduce added sugars in meals.
The district has also stopped giving out "alternate lunches" — consisting of a cheese sandwich or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, along with the day's fruits and vegetables — to students who don't have enough money in their lunch accounts to pay for a full lunch. Now, all students receive the same lunch, regardless of the funds in their account Mutzenberger said.
Other changes will be slower-going. Schools often order food for the year during summer breaks, so the district is stuck with some aspects of its menus for now.
"This is a change that takes a long time. It isn't going to happen overnight," Mutzenberger said.