The Eden Prairie School District's Administrative Services Center at 8100 School Road in Eden Prairie.

Classes will continue as scheduled for now at the recommendation of the Minnesota Department of Health, the Eden Prairie Schools superintendent told families in a letter on its website on March 12.

The University of Minnesota and several other local colleges have canceled classes due to concerns about the COVID-19 (coronavirus), which the World Health Organization labeled a "pandemic" on March 11.

"Your students are our inspiration, and every employee is committed to keeping them safe," Superintendent Josh Swanson wrote. "As of the time of this message, the direction is that we continue school routines and follow the precautions we use during cold and flu season."

Swanson encouraged families to stay informed on district updates about COVID-19 by checking the district's new dedicated website, edenpr.org/community/covid19, and reading emails from communications@edenpr.org and donotreply@edenpr.org.

If Eden Prairie schools close in the future, an e-learning plan already exists for students in grades 7-12, and the district is working on an e-learning plan for grades K-6, the district's website says. The decision to close a school falls to the district superintendent, Swanson, with consultation from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education.

