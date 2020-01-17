A junior at Eden Prairie High School has earned a perfect score on the ACT, a national college entrance exam, according to a news release from the testing agency.
Prayag Rajagopalan earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.
Fewer than half of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a perfect score, according to the release. Of the 1.8 million U.S. high school students who took the ACT in 2019, 4,879 earned a 36.
The ACT tests takers on a series of English, mathematics, reading and science questions. Each is scored on a scale of 1-36, and the final score is an average of the four sections.