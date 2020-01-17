A junior at Eden Prairie High School has earned a perfect score on the ACT, a national college entrance exam, according to a news release from the testing agency.

Prayag Rajagopalan earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.

Fewer than half of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a perfect score, according to the release. Of the 1.8 million U.S. high school students who took the ACT in 2019, 4,879 earned a 36.

The ACT tests takers on a series of English, mathematics, reading and science questions. Each is scored on a scale of 1-36, and the final score is an average of the four sections.

Tags

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

Events

Recommended for you