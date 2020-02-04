Classical Minnesota Public Radio has chosen two students from Eden Prairie for the 2020 Minnesota Varsity Featured Artists and Composers round, Classical MPR announced in a news release.
Kalina Lee is an oboist and said she hopes to “study at a prominent music conservatory such as Juilliard, Curtis, Eastman, New England Conservatory etc., and work with and learn from professional oboists around the world. My dream is to play in a major orchestra someday,” the release says.
Ian Brown, a composer, said he wrote his submitted piece about the life of a politician.
“I think that some people forget that politicians are people, too,” he said in the release. “Although I wrote the song about politicians I have found that I connect to it anytime I am feeling down. I think that is the power of this piece.”
The pair will join 15 other musicians and composers in the Featured Artists and Composers Round and have the opportunity to create a professional recording in an MPR recording studio. The recordings will be available for streaming online, with excerpts being broadcast on Classical MPR.
Both Brown and Lee will compete for spots in the Showcase Round for the opportunity to perform at University of Minnesota’s Ted Mann Concert Hall this spring, the release says.