Eden Prairie students scored higher than the statewide average on the ACT this year, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Education. Minnesota students also scored higher than their peers in the 17 states where over 90% take the ACT, a news release from the department said.
The 718 Eden Prairie High School students who took the ACT and graduated in 2019 had an average composite score of 24.1 out of 36, according to the data. Minnesota students as a whole had an average of 21.4 out of 36.
The highest Minnesota average score in 2019 was 32.5 and came from the Spring Lake Park Lighthouse School, which is a school for gifted students. The score is an average of four students’ results.
At Bloomington’s Jefferson High School, 352 students had an average score of 19; the district’s Kennedy High School had an average of 23.5 from 394 test-takers.
Eden Prairie’s score is part of a slight uptick since 2017. In 2015, students’ average score was 25.5, but by 2017 that had dipped to an average of 24, the data shows. The number of Eden Prairie students taking the test has grown in that time, too: In 2015, 660 students took the test; this year was the highest in the last five years, with 718 test-takers.
“While Minnesota’s overall score is strong again, we still have work to do so that students of all backgrounds are ready for what’s next, whether that’s career or college,” said Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker in the news release. “We can be proud but we cannot be satisfied. We will continue to learn from areas where we see promising results and expand opportunities for all students.”
Eden Prairie High School also sits above statewide averages on college-level Advanced Placement class enrollment, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Education school report card: 63% of EPHS students take an AP class, versus 32% statewide.
The ACT is a test that colleges and universities use in admissions processes, similar to the College Board’s SAT. It consists of three sections covering reading comprehension, math and science, according to the ACT’s website.