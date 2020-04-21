AbiHarini-TCRSF.jpg

Abirami Rajasekaran, left, and Harini Senthilkumar won the special award Stockholm Junior Water Prize at the 2020 Twin Cities Regional Science Fair.

 Photo courtesy of Harini Senthilkumar

Eden Prairie High School students Abirami Rajasekaran and Harini Senthilkumar won a Grand Award and the Stockholm Junior Water Prize, among other recognitions, at the 2020 Twin Cities Regional Science Fair, according to Senthilkumar.

The duo’s project was a computational analysis on the effects of zebra mussels on the ecological integrity of Minnesota lakes, Senthilkumar wrote in an email to Eden Prairie News. They conducted their study in the summer of 2019 with help from professors from the University of St. Thomas and the University of Minnesota.

The Grand Award goes to the top 10% of high school projects, Senthilkumar said. The project and research paper also qualified for the state science and engineering fair, the state level Junior Science and Humanities Symposium and was listed as the International Science and Engineering Fair Alternates.

