Eden Prairie Schools Superintendent Josh Swanson is doing well, but has room to improve in two areas, the Eden Prairie School Board wrote in its annual review, released on Dec. 9.
The two areas for improvement relate to student skills: that each student is proficient in and grows in skill in language arts, math and science annually; and that each student shows they have 21st century skills "needed to succeed in the global economy," the release says.
The review also noted areas of success, including improvements in third-grade reading levels and high school graduation rates and students showing they have the knowledge necessary to contribute positively to society.
According to the Minnesota Department of Education school report card, 87.8% of Eden Prairie High School students graduated in 2018, which is the most recent data available.
"With Dr. Swanson as our superintendent, we are enthusiastic about the future of Eden Prairie Schools," the release says. "We appreciate his high level of commitment to improve student achievement and maintain strong fiscal health."
Swanson joined the district as superintendent in July 2017. The review covers a period between June 2019 and November 2019, the release says.