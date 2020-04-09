An Eden Lake Elementary teacher is in the top 10 finalists for Minnesota Teacher of the Year, according to a news release from Education Minnesota.
Maria Villavicencio is a classroom teacher at Eden Lake and is one of the five Eden Prairie teachers who were nominated among 136 other Minnesotan educators.
A selection panel is tentatively scheduled to meet June 13 to interview the 10 finalists and vote for the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, the release says.
Because of precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet scheduled for May 3 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre has been postponed, the release says.