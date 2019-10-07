Cedar Ridge Elementary teacher Jen Heyer has received another award for her work in environmental education, the teacher told Eden Prairie News.
The Minnesota Association for Environmental Education chose Heyer as the 2019 Minnesota Environmental Educator of the Year, Heyer said.
Heyer will attend and present on authentic learning in the outdoor classroom at the Minnesota Association for Environmental Education’s Midwest Conference on Oct. 5. There will be an award ceremony at the McColl Pond Environmental Learning Center in Savage on Nov. 3, Heyer added.
Heyer received the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators, awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in May, for her Wilderness Wednesday program, which introduces her students to learning outdoors and incorporates nature into daily lessons. Wilderness Wednesday has expanded at Eden Prairie elementary schools: another Cedar Ridge classroom and Prairie View and Eden Lake now have their own versions, and teachers from Minnetonka and Jordan districts have come to observe Heyer’s natural classroom.