Residents in the Eden Prairie School District on Tuesday, Nov. 5, are electing four people to serve on the seven-member Eden Prairie School Board.
Polls close at 8 p.m., at which point results will start coming in. The list below will be updated as ballots are counted.
ELECTION RESULTS
Voters will elect four members to the school board. The results as of 8:20 p.m. with two of five precincts reporting:
- Erin Barstad: 404 votes; 6.72% of the vote
- Albert Born: 152 votes; 2.53% of the vote
- Aaron Casper: 838 votes; 13.93% of the vote
- Debjyoti "DD" Dwivedy: 910 votes; 15.13% of the vote
- Fadumo Hassan: 516 votes; 8.58% of the vote
- Aaron Orwick: 527 votes; 8.76% of the vote
- Krystal Queen: 409 votes; 6.80% of the vote
- Esra Riggs: 644 votes; 10.70% of the vote
- Adam Seidel (incumbent): 993 votes; 16,51% of the vote
- Veronica Stoltz: 601 votes; 9.99% of the vote
- Write-in: 22 votes; 0.37% of the vote