The Foundation for Eden Prairie Schools will honor the 2020 Legacy Award winners at its first Red & Black Gala on Feb. 22, according to a news release from the Foundation.
The gala will include a dinner, silent auction, remarks from honorees and a keynote address at the Hazeltine National Golf Club, the release says. The Legacy Awards honor a Teacher of the Year, Staff of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and Alumnus or Community Leader of the Year
Funds from the evening will go toward buying backpacks and school supplies for Eden Prairie first graders, STEM tools for the school district and social and emotional support for students in need, release says.
“The Red & Black Gala is an opportunity for our community to come together in support of our Eden Prairie students,” said Conn McCartan, FEPS executive director, in the release. “At the gala, we will reveal our latest student-led partnership, which will allow us to support even more students across the district.”
The Red & Black Gala is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Hazeltine National Golf Club, 1900 Hazeltine Blvd., in Chaska. The website for tickets is bit.ly/2QSz7zJ.