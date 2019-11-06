Eden Prairie High School’s drama department will bring “Guys and Dolls” to life onstage Nov. 8-9 and Nov. 14-16.
The Broadway classic tells the story of comical New York gamblers and their romantic hijinks, EPHS’s drama director Laurie Nebeker told Eden Prairie News in an email.
Frank Sinatra brought the musical to life in a 1955 adaption. Over 100 students are involved in the production, with 43 cast members, 40 working on set construction, costume design and stage management and 25 student musicians in the pit orchestra that will accompany the performances, Nebeker wrote.
The curtain will rise at the Eden Prairie Performing Arts Center, 17164 Valley View Road, at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8-9 and 14-16 and once more for a 1:30 p.m. matinee on Nov. 16.
The box office opens 30 minutes before each performance. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for students and senior citizens. They’re available online at www.edenpr.org/tickets. The number to reserve handicapped seating is 952-975-8008.