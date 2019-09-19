Education costs, climate change and marijuana policy dominated the evening at a town hall held by Eden Prairie's three state legislators on Sept. 17.
State Sen. Steve Cwodzinski, D-Eden Prairie, State Reps. Laurie Pryor, D-Minnetonka, and Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, D-Eden Prairie, discussed their achievements and priorities in the state legislature before a crowd of around 50 people at Eden Prairie High School.
At least two of Cwodzinski's former students were there to hear their former teacher put his civics lessons into action. Sydney Mason, who was his student in 2012, and Levi Fourre, whom Cwodzinski taught in 2015, said the legislator's speaking style was "the same" as his classroom presence.
Although education and childcare were the evening's main focus, several constituents asked their legislators about their stances on climate change and recreational marijuana. All three legislators encouraged constituents to call their representatives to advocate for environmentally friendly policies and share their views on marijuana policy.