A few years ago, cigarettes and chewing tobacco were at the center of conversations that Sadie Holland, a prevention manager at Know The Truth Minnesota, led among middle and high school students. The rise of e-cigarettes and vapes has transformed both how young people use nicotine and how Holland addresses it.
“The tobacco conversation is now solely a vaping conversation,” Holland told Eden Prairie News a week before Know The Truth’s presenters would step into Central Middle School’s classrooms with their updated curricula. “You’re really just trading tar for formaldehyde and diacetyl.”
Diacetyl is a chemical commonly found in e-cigarette cartridges. It’s used to give popcorn a “buttery” flavor but causes damage known as “popcorn lung” when inhaled.
The surge in teen e-cigarette use has reversed a decades-long downward trend in youth nicotine use in what the U.S. Surgeon General has called an “epidemic,” according to the Minnesota Department of Health. One in four Minnesota 11th-graders, and around one in 10 eighth-graders, reported using an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, according to the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey.
In Minnesota, 135 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related lung injuries as of Dec. 16, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Of those, 31 were in Hennepin County. Three Minnesotans have died as a result of their injuries, according to the department. The department is primarily looking into illegal vape cartridges containing THC, a component of cannabis, in its investigation, but officials “cannot guarantee the safety of any vaping products,” according to its website.
Gov. Tim Walz even embarked on a listening tour this fall, visiting high schools across the state to learn what students need to recover from nicotine addiction. Still, 76% of 11th-graders believe there is either no, slight or a moderate risk to using e-cigarettes, according to the student survey.
Part of Holland’s battle is grabbing students’ attention to battle the rampant misinformation about vaping, she said.
“They’re so different from any other generation we’ve seen before,” she said of today’s high schoolers, who are part of Generation Z. Know The Truth’s new programming tries to grab their attention by being more interactive, she said, and presenters actively ask students what they’ve heard about the consequences of vaping.
Part of what makes fighting nicotine addiction with vapes so difficult is how easy it is to use, Holland added. Because of indoor air laws, going outside to smoke a cigarette is “a very intentional smoke break,” she explained. The vapor produced by e-cigarettes isn’t as lingering as cigarette smoke, and an easily-replaceable cartridge holds as much or more nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.
“There’s not really an end point” to smoking an e-cigarette, Holland said. “It’s so habitual, it’s just in their hand.”
Amber Hewitt is a prevention advocate with Know The Truth and leads chemical health support groups in high schools from Coon Rapids to Champlin to Andover. With additives to make vaping feel smoother on the lungs, smokers can take in many times the amount of nicotine than they would when smoking cigarettes without coughing, she said.
After a certain point, though, additives can’t mask the effects of nicotine poisoning, which Hewitt says several of her students have reported feeling. The symptoms are familiar to anyone whose parents made them smoke a whole pack of cigarettes in one sitting after being caught smoking: headache, vomiting, rapid heart rate, sweating and confusion, among other things. These days, it’s called getting “nic sick,” Hewitt said.
“I know students who have personally passed out” because of nicotine poisoning, she said.
Some young people in her support groups come in believing that because they’re not vaping cartridges with THC, the active chemical in cannabis, they’re not at risk. Cartridges with THC have been linked to the vaping-related lung injuries in the past year, Hewitt said. She helps guide the support group but also lets students educate each other about the unique risks and consequences of vaping nicotine.
Hewitt’s goal is to help students recover from their addiction, and to do that, she helps them find healthy coping mechanisms to deal with whatever led them to start smoking in the first place.
“They think, ‘It’s only nicotine, so I don’t need help,’” Hewitt said. “My hope is that students are seeing the effects.”