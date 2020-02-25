Members of Eden Prairie’s education community gathered on Feb. 22 to honor the 2020 Legacy Award recipients at the first annual Red and Black Gala.
The winners of the award, given out by the Foundation for Eden Prairie Schools, are Karen Oakes, a classroom teacher at Prairie View Elementary School; Linda Wallenberg, an English teacher at Eden Prairie High School; Anita Gibson, a social worker at Eagle Heights Spanish Immersion; and Sandy Johnson, a volunteer at Eden Prairie High School and Eden Lake Elementary School. All except Johnson gave remarks at the event; Johnson was unable to attend, said Foundation Executive Director Conn McCartan.
Michele and Rick Spielman were the featured speakers of the evening. Proceeds from the silent auction went to the Eagle Voice project at Eden Prairie High School, McCartan told Eden Prairie News.
The Legacy Awards honor to people who make outstanding contributions to the students and families in Eden Prairie’s schools and community.