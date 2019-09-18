Eden Prairie school building 3

Ten people filed to run for Eden Prairie School Board in the Nov. 5 elections. There are four seats available.

Ten people will be on the ballot on Nov. 5 for four seats available on Eden Prairie's School Board. Eden Prairie News asked each of them seven questions about their vision for the board, which is a seven-member elected body that governs the Eden Prairie School District, approves the district’s budget and monitors its finances, hires the superintendent, and establishes a strategic plan for the district.

Aaron Casper

I wish to serve all our students and their families. In my opinion, strong schools are the mainstay of a flourishing community, and Eden Prairie Schools is an excellent example...

Read more about Aaron Casper

Veronica Stoltz

My motivation to serve on the Eden Prairie School Board stems from an abundance of concern about the declining educational experience in our community. In the past, good schools have been a hallmark of our community, but we can not rest on a reputation we are not maintaining...

Read more about Veronica Stoltz 

Aaron Orwick

Inspiration to run for the School Board comes from two places for me, my dad and my kids. My dad was on the School Board when I was growing up in North Dakota...

Read more about Aaron Orwick

Krystal Queen

As an Eden Prairie School Board member, I would give voice to and advocate for the underrepresented, including: racial minorities, low-income families, and those who may have a different family lifestyle, while seeking to uphold and maintain the strengths of our school district. My goal is to work with others on the board to enhance our amazing school district by providing a missing perspective...

Read more about Krystal Queen

Adam Seidel

Eden Prairie Schools are the centerpiece of Eden Prairie continuing to exemplify what it has for many years: A great place to live, raise a family, grow a business and thrive. In my four years on the Eden Prairie School Board and 27 years as an Eden Prairie resident and homeowner, our community has continued to grow and change, but we’ve always stayed committed to that position of leadership as a city and our emphasis on great schools...

Read more about Adam Seidel

Fadumo Hassan

I believe the School Board should represent the entire community that it serves. I would be the first immigrant and person of color in the history of the Eden Prairie School Board...

Read more about Fadumo Hassan

Albert Born

I am a dad. I like to be involved and be a positive force. I see the importance and impact the school board has on the school system...

Read more about Albert Born

Esra Riggs

I am running because I believe a strong public education system is the most valuable asset of a community and a country. I want to give back to the community by putting my years of experience and expertise in to this role...

Read more about Esra Riggs

Debjyoti "DD" Dwivedy

I am a first generation American who came to the United States as a graduate student at North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND to pursue my dreams. My family and I always valued and appreciated the quality and culture of education that the United States has to offer...

Read more about Debjyoti "DD" Dwivedy

Erin Barstad

I’d like to join the school board, because as a parent, I felt I was not being heard...

Read more about Erin Barstad

The candidates will also participate in a public discussion hosted by the League of Women Voters on Oct. 3, according to a news release from the League of Women Voters of Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Hopkins. The forum will be from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, in the Eden Prairie City Council chambers at 8080 Mitchell Road.

The four seats up for election are currently held by Lauren Crandall, Karla Bratrud, Dave Espe and Adam Seidel. Seidel is the only board member running for reelection.

