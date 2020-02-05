On Campus image
File photo

Eden Prairie News publishes the names of Eden Prairie residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.

College of St. Scholastica

Kaitlin Oakley, of Eden Prairie, has graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota.

Gonzaga University

Lilia Eve Klute, of Eden Prairie, has been named to the dean's list at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.

Kirkwood Community College

Grace Link, of Eden Prairie, has been named to the dean's list at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

South Dakota State University

The following former Eden Prairie students were named to the dean's list at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota:

  • Tannika Lynn Ingalls
  • Annika Elizabeth Skogg
  • Kylie Noelle Winters
  • Grace Penner Witherspoon

University of Wisconsin - River Falls

The following former Eden Prairie students have graduated from the University of Wisconsin - River Falls:

  • Adam Duffey
  • Mackenzie Serwa

Marquette University

Elizabeth Olson, of Eden Prairie, has graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Whitman College

Elizabeth Kutina, of Eden Prairie, has been named to the dean's list at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington.

Tags

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

Events

Recommended for you