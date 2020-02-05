Eden Prairie News publishes the names of Eden Prairie residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
College of St. Scholastica
Kaitlin Oakley, of Eden Prairie, has graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota.
Gonzaga University
Lilia Eve Klute, of Eden Prairie, has been named to the dean's list at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.
Kirkwood Community College
Grace Link, of Eden Prairie, has been named to the dean's list at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
South Dakota State University
The following former Eden Prairie students were named to the dean's list at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota:
- Tannika Lynn Ingalls
- Annika Elizabeth Skogg
- Kylie Noelle Winters
- Grace Penner Witherspoon
University of Wisconsin - River Falls
The following former Eden Prairie students have graduated from the University of Wisconsin - River Falls:
- Adam Duffey
- Mackenzie Serwa
Marquette University
Elizabeth Olson, of Eden Prairie, has graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Whitman College
Elizabeth Kutina, of Eden Prairie, has been named to the dean's list at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington.