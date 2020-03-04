On Campus image
Eden Prairie News publishes the names of Eden Prairie residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.

Boston University

The following former Eden Prairie students have graduated from Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts:

  • Ethan Nguyen
  • Marinda Phandanouvon

Bemidji State University

The following former Eden Prairie students were named to the dean's list at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota:

  • Rachel Kniss
  • Sarah Urschel

College of St. Benedict

The following former Eden Prairie students were named to the dean's list at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota:

  • Kayla Albers
  • Sophie Brandser
  • Margaret Koebnick
  • Caitlin O'Toole
  • Caitlyn Shipp

Minnesota State University - Mankato

The following former Eden Prairie students were named to the dean's list at Minnesota State University - Mankato

  • Kara Carluccio
  • Axel Dahlman
  • Savannah Deinhart
  • Olivia Durham
  • Aliyah Howard,
  • Afton Huss
  • Faduma Ibrahim,
  • Nicole Jecha
  • David Kaiser
  • Charis McCann
  • Anna Mixon
  • Kaitlyn Oberg
  • Bradley Reiling
  • Isabel Rerat
  • Dallas Robinson
  • Sydney Ruesink
  • Anastasia Schultz
  • Tyler Schwab
  • Jack Zigan

Missouri State University

Gannon Sinclair, of Eden Prairie, has graduated from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.

St. John's University

The following former Eden Prairie students were named to the dean's list at St. John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota:

  • Graham Anderson
  • Jack Vermedahl

University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire

The following former Eden Prairie students have graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire:

  • Rebecca Broschard
  • Avery Garski
  • Julia Johnson
  • Samantha Langseth
  • Colin Williams

University of Wisconsin - Madison

The following former Eden Prairie students have graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Madison:

  • Neeshan Khanikar
  • Jason Sylvestre

