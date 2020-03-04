Eden Prairie News publishes the names of Eden Prairie residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Boston University
The following former Eden Prairie students have graduated from Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts:
- Ethan Nguyen
- Marinda Phandanouvon
Bemidji State University
The following former Eden Prairie students were named to the dean's list at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota:
- Rachel Kniss
- Sarah Urschel
College of St. Benedict
The following former Eden Prairie students were named to the dean's list at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota:
- Kayla Albers
- Sophie Brandser
- Margaret Koebnick
- Caitlin O'Toole
- Caitlyn Shipp
Minnesota State University - Mankato
The following former Eden Prairie students were named to the dean's list at Minnesota State University - Mankato
- Kara Carluccio
- Axel Dahlman
- Savannah Deinhart
- Olivia Durham
- Aliyah Howard,
- Afton Huss
- Faduma Ibrahim,
- Nicole Jecha
- David Kaiser
- Charis McCann
- Anna Mixon
- Kaitlyn Oberg
- Bradley Reiling
- Isabel Rerat
- Dallas Robinson
- Sydney Ruesink
- Anastasia Schultz
- Tyler Schwab
- Jack Zigan
Missouri State University
Gannon Sinclair, of Eden Prairie, has graduated from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.
St. John's University
The following former Eden Prairie students were named to the dean's list at St. John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota:
- Graham Anderson
- Jack Vermedahl
University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire
The following former Eden Prairie students have graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire:
- Rebecca Broschard
- Avery Garski
- Julia Johnson
- Samantha Langseth
- Colin Williams
University of Wisconsin - Madison
The following former Eden Prairie students have graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Madison:
- Neeshan Khanikar
- Jason Sylvestre