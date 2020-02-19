On Campus image
Eden Prairie News publishes the names of Eden Prairie residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.

Benedictine College

The following former Eden Prairie students were named to the dean's list at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas:

  • Catherine Kistler
  • Hannah Schmit

Bethel University

The following former Eden Prairie students were named to the dean's list at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota:

  • Annika Baker
  • Alexis Carlson
  • Jordan Carlson
  • Courtney Chase
  • Eleanor Jahns-Roerick
  • Daniel Johnsen
  • Abby Schroeder
  • Aidan St George
  • Sarah Verdoorn
  • Alexa Vos
  • Jonathan Wahlquist
  • Spencer Weiss

College of St. Scholastica

Kaitlin Oakley, of Eden Prairie, has graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota.

Drake University

The following former Eden Prairie students were named to the dean's list at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa:

  • Maeve Emery
  • Matthew Larsen
  • Grace Lybeck
  • Alec McGlasson
  • Zachary Risken
  • Abby Schindel
  • Kathryn Vollmer

Gonzaga University

Lilia Eve Klute, of Eden Prairie, has been named to the dean's list at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.

Kirkwood Community College

Grace Link, of Eden Prairie, has been named to the dean's list at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

South Dakota State University

The following former Eden Prairie students were named to the dean's list at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota:

  • Tannika Lynn Ingalls
  • Annika Elizabeth Skogg
  • Kylie Noelle Winters
  • Grace Penner Witherspoon

University of Wisconsin-River Falls

The following former Eden Prairie students have graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls:

  • Adam Duffey
  • Mackenzie Serwa

Marquette University

Elizabeth Olson, of Eden Prairie, has graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Michigan Technical University

Mia Pudas, of Eden Prairie, has been named to the dean's list at Michigan Technical University in Houghton, Michigan.

Tufts University

The following former Eden Prairie students were named to the dean's list at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts:

  • Julia Brown
  • Ava Masse
  • Brandon Sun

University of Dallas

Bernadette Roden, of Eden Prairie, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Dallas in Irving, Texas.

University of Minnesota-Crookston

The following former Eden Prairie students have graduated from the University of Minnesota-Crookston:

  • Erika Feeney
  • Joshua Lanasa

University of Minnesota-Duluth

Zoe Toppings,  of Eden Prairie, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

The following former Eden Prairie students were named to the dean's list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln:

  • Olivia Marie Dohmen
  • Rachelle Margaret Johnson
  • Alison Joleen Kraemer
  • Noah Christopher Kregness

Whitman College

Elizabeth Kutina, of Eden Prairie, has been named to the dean's list at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington.

