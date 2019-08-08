Eden Prairie News publishes the names of Eden Prairie residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Albion College
Annika Markovich, of Eden Prairie, has graduated cum laude from Albion College in Albion, Michigan.
Augsburg College
Grace Sara Ann Porter, of Eden Prairie, has been named to the spring dean's list at Augsburg College in Minneapolis.
Bemidji State University
Meghan Boudreaux, of Eden Prairie, has been named to the spring dean's list at Bemidji State University.
Bethel University
The following former Eden Prairie students have graduated from Bethel University in St. Paul:
- Seth Barnaby
- Rebecca Brubaker
- Houston Droel
- Marisa Griner
- Alyssa Knight
- Amy Reimer
- Christina Solfelt
Lawrence University
Sam Kerin, of Eden Prairie, has been named to the spring dean's list at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Minnesota State University, Mankato
The following former Eden Prairie students have been named to the spring dean's list at Minnesota State University, Mankato:
- Kara Carluccio
- Thomas Coatney
- Olivia Durham
- Aliyah Howard
- Afton Huss
- Nicole Jecha
- Tiffany Londeen,
- Olivia Mikkelson
- Anna Mixon
- Samuel Pawlik
- Isabel Rerat
- Sydney Ruesink
- Jack Zigan
University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
The following former Eden Prairie students have been named to the spring dean's list at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities:
- Tehaam A Adhami
- Jennifer A Aksoz
- Tala A Alfoqaha
- Saleh J Ali
- Sarah E Awad
- Arun Balakrishna
- Clara B Bartnik
- Maren E Beaver
- Ellen R Becker
- Glen M Birman
- Morgan J Blixrud
- April L Bockin
- Jane E Bollweg
- Autumn L Boxum
- Charles Bradley
- Alexandra Bump
- Aisha R Carlson-Peters
- Emily Chandler
- Irene Choi
- Rebecca A Copper
- Mariella Cota Frias
- Sydney L Craven
- Haley S Dale
- Emily A Davis
- David A De Jong
- Matthew P Dejong
- Lauren F Deming
- Riley Derks, Senior
- Joseph M Deyoung
- Anna E Dowson
- Samuel W Dupont
- Addie Elliott
- Andre C Espindola
- Allison M Fenske
- Bailey N Fey
- Ada Fitz Axen
- Alexander D Fox
- Caroline Frischmon
- Anna B Gallenberger
- Michael Genetti
- Michael Grundhauser
- Franco Gujan
- Victoria J Gulon
- Katie L Hanson
- Elsa C Hauschildt
- Audrey M Hickey
- Marc L Ho
- Samuel H Holdahl
- Jeffrey Hu
- Camille A Hursh-Tolbert
- Mr Joshua L Jacobs
- Jeffrey Jia
- Reid T Johnson
- Emma E Joyce
- Brendan V Keeling
- Joshua Ketcham
- Ivy Khong
- Minwoo Kim
- Jacob D King
- Daniel T Korus
- Mohamed K Kotifani
- Cole Kramer
- Benjamin D Krueger
- Kelly R Kruse
- Ariella S Kudishevich
- Allyson N Kuhn
- Joshua A Langeland
- Ashley W Law
- Jeesoo Lee
- Benjamin R Lehman
- Michael D Leiter
- Crystal C Li
- Diane Y Li
- Mengdi P Lou
- John P Mallow
- Kathryn R Marusich
- George R Miller,
- Julia D Mixon
- Matthew J Moen
- Ryan C Munger
- Matthew S Myhre
- Abhiram Nallamalli
- Varun S Nandyal
- Robert P Norton
- Samira F Nouraee
- Abdinasir M Nourkadi
- Natalie M Olive
- Kobe Perez
- Chloe C Perrizo
- Caitlin E Petrocchi
- Rachel Pokrzywinski
- Jessica Pollino
- Christine M Portillo
- Samuel R Portinga
- Madhura Pradhan
- Amelia Prideaux
- Lily J Qian
- Tyler R Reichow
- Anthony M Rosa
- Matthew J Rowe
- Serena B Rutledge
- Sina M Saffari
- Nibir Sarma
- Matthew Schachter
- Anthony J Schroer
- Brooke A Seaver
- Alexis T Selman
- Aneri Shah
- Grant J Silewski
- Shelby M Smith
- Ryan J Starr
- Summer H Stieglbauer
- Lauren Stover
- Jacob L Sutterfield
- Lindsey N Swanson
- Kevin F Tai
- Nikhil Lalit Sai Tammana
- Nicholas M Thorsen
- Emily F Thrune
- Anna L Trebilcock
- Priscilla Trinh
- Brianna M Tufte
- Nicholas E Tuttle
- Alyssa R Twedt-Gehlen
- Mairead Vanni
- Jack Vehmeier
- William J Vuong
- Malynn A Weiman
- Claire Yang
- John W Young
- Samuel C Yue
- Jacqueline M Zhang
- Claire A Zurn, Senior
- Jack Zwettler