Eden Prairie News publishes the names of Eden Prairie residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Hamline University
Malenie Ven, of Eden Prairie, has been named to the dean's list at Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota.
University of Iowa
The following students have been named to the president's list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa:
- Sydney Shields
- Amelia Thoreson
Luther College
The following former Eden Prairie students were named to the dean's list at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa:
- Stephanie Kaare
- Joseph Keeley
- Rhianna Pich
- Hannah Stenoien
- Johanna Welter
- Erin Stasek
North Dakota State University
The following former Eden Prairie students have been named to the dean's list at North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota:
- Sawyer C. Aleckson
- Matthew D. Cadden
- Ryan J. Cavalieri
- Lauren Y. Del Rio
- Mason M. Groth
- Jacqueline A. Kline
- Michael J. Knutson
- Eric Myers
- Liam F. Penn
- Maxwell P. Sabin
- Samuel T. Safgren
- Katerina Viravong
- Grant A. Wallace
- Lucas S. Wilken
- Hanwei Zhou
Southern New Hampshire University
Megan Palmer, of Eden Prairie, has been named to the president's list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
St. Cloud State University
The following former Eden Prairie students have been named to the dean's list at St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota:
- Jack Benik
- Amrita Timilsina
University of Kansas
Izzy Radley, of Eden Prairie, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas.
University of New Hampshire
The following former Eden Prairie students have been named to the dean's list at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire:
- Kelly Gaebel
- Sarah Kelley
University of Wisconsin - Stout
The following former Eden Prairie students have been named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin - Stout:
- Stephanie Haima-Ledesma
- Jimmy Lusk
- Paula Pearlman
- Michael Schmitz
- Michael Timp
- Diana Torres Ochoa
- Al Wallace