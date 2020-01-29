On Campus image
File photo

Eden Prairie News publishes the names of Eden Prairie residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.

Hamline University

Malenie Ven, of Eden Prairie, has been named to the dean's list at Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

University of Iowa

The following students have been named to the president's list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa:

  • Sydney Shields
  • Amelia Thoreson

Luther College

The following former Eden Prairie students were named to the dean's list at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa:

  • Stephanie Kaare
  • Joseph Keeley
  • Rhianna Pich
  • Hannah Stenoien
  • Johanna Welter
  • Erin Stasek

North Dakota State University

The following former Eden Prairie students have been named to the dean's list at North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota:

  • Sawyer C. Aleckson
  • Matthew D. Cadden
  • Ryan J. Cavalieri
  • Lauren Y. Del Rio
  • Mason M. Groth
  • Jacqueline A. Kline
  • Michael J. Knutson
  • Eric Myers
  • Liam F. Penn
  • Maxwell P. Sabin
  • Samuel T. Safgren
  • Katerina Viravong
  • Grant A. Wallace
  • Lucas S. Wilken
  • Hanwei Zhou

Southern New Hampshire University

Megan Palmer, of Eden Prairie, has been named to the president's list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.

St. Cloud State University

The following former Eden Prairie students have been named to the dean's list at St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota:

  • Jack Benik
  • Amrita Timilsina

University of Kansas

Izzy Radley, of Eden Prairie, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas.

University of New Hampshire

The following former Eden Prairie students have been named to the dean's list at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire:

  • Kelly Gaebel
  • Sarah Kelley

University of Wisconsin - Stout

The following former Eden Prairie students have been named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin - Stout:

  • Stephanie Haima-Ledesma
  • Jimmy Lusk
  • Paula Pearlman
  • Michael Schmitz
  • Michael Timp
  • Diana Torres Ochoa
  • Al Wallace

Tags

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

Events

Recommended for you