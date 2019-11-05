Residents in the Eden Prairie School District on Tuesday, Nov. 5, are electing four people to serve on the seven-member Eden Prairie School Board. 

Polls close at 8 p.m., at which point results will start coming in. The list below will be updated as ballots are counted.

ELECTION RESULTS

Voters will elect four members to the school board. The unofficial results as of 9:50 p.m. with all five precincts reporting:

  • Erin Barstad: 961 votes; 7% of the vote
  • Albert Born: 365 votes; 2.66% of the vote
  • Aaron Casper: 2,021 votes; 14.73% of the vote
  • Debjyoti "DD" Dwivedy: 2,065 votes; 15.05% of the vote
  • Fadumo Hassan: 1,031 votes; 7.52% of the vote
  • Aaron Orwick: 1,276 votes; 9.30% of the vote
  • Krystal Queen: 976 votes; 7.11% of the vote
  • Esra Riggs: 1,356 votes; 9.88% of the vote
  • Adam Seidel (incumbent): 2,248 votes; 16.39% of the vote
  • Veronica Stoltz: 1,382 votes; 10.07% of the vote
  • Write-in: 38 votes; 0.28% of the vote

Source: The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office.

