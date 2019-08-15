Eden Prairie school building 3

Ten people filed to run for Eden Prairie School Board in the Nov. 5 elections. There are four seats available.

Summer still has its grasp on Eden Prairie, but election season is almost upon us. Ten candidates filed to run for the Eden Prairie School Board by Aug. 13, when the filing period closed. There are four seats that are up for election on Nov. 5.

The candidates are:

  • Aaron Caspe
  • Aaron Orwick
  • Adam Seidel (incumbent)
  • Albert Born
  • Debjyoti "DD" Dwivedy
  • Erin Barstad
  • Esra Riggs
  • Fadumo Hassan
  • Krystal Queen
  • Veronica Stoltz

Three candidates have websites available in their filing documents. They are:

The Eden Prairie School Board is a seven-member elected body that governs the Eden Prairie School district, approves the district’s budget and monitors its finances, hires the superintendent, and establishes a strategic plan for the district. It is accountable to the state of Minnesota and the voters of its district.

The four seats up for election are currently held by Lauren Crandall, Karla Bratrud, Dave Espe and Adam Seidel. Seidel is the only board member running for reelection.

Look for Q&As with the candidates in upcoming editions of Eden Prairie News.

