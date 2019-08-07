Eden Prairie school building 1 (copy)

The Eden Prairie School Board will hold an informational night on Aug. 12 for people interested in running for position on the board.

 The Eden Prairie School Board will hold an informational night on Aug. 12 for people interested in running for position on the board.

The period to file for Eden Prairie School Board candidacy closes on Aug. 13, the school district wrote in an email to Eden Prairie News.

In November, district residents will vote to fill four available seats on the seven-person board, which sets policy and monitors outcomes for Eden Prairie Schools’ 8,900 students, the email says.

An informational session about school board service is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Administrative Services Center, 8100 School Road. Current board members will answer questions and share information about the board’s role.

Tags

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

Events

Recommended for you