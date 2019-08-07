The period to file for Eden Prairie School Board candidacy closes on Aug. 13, the school district wrote in an email to Eden Prairie News.
In November, district residents will vote to fill four available seats on the seven-person board, which sets policy and monitors outcomes for Eden Prairie Schools’ 8,900 students, the email says.
An informational session about school board service is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Administrative Services Center, 8100 School Road. Current board members will answer questions and share information about the board’s role.