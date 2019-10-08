The 2019 Eden Prairie High School preschool program is now accepting children ages 3-5, according to a news release from the district.
With adult supervision, students in the school’s parenting and child psychology classes plan, organize and teach the preschool program, which has operated since 1978, the release says.
The 2019 preschool will run from Wednesday, Nov. 20, through Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, the release says, and children who sign up should be able to attend Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. The morning program is from 8:10-10:40 a.m. and the afternoon program is from 11:50 a.m.-2:20 p.m. The program suggests a $50 donation to cover the cost of snacks and supplies for the entire session.
The contact for the morning session is Peg Schufman at 952-975-6805, pschufman@edenpr.org; for the afternoon session, contact Anne Almli at 952-975-2715, aalmli@edenpr.org.