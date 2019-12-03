The Foundation for Eden Prairie Schools’ gave $17,700 in community partnership grants at its November board meeting, according to a news release from the organization.
Grants were awarded to five local, education-focused programs:
- The “My Book Day” program, in partnership with the Eden Prairie Noon Rotary, which donates one book for every first grader in Eden Prairie schools.
- PROP Food Shelf's program to provide school supplies, including backpacks and graphing calculator, for district students.
- The “READY! for Kindergarten” program, run by the Eden Prairie Schools' Early Childhood program, which gives training and tools for families to develop school-ready skills with their children.
- The Counter Act Program, which educates students on healthy coping mechanisms and helps them make informed decisions on drug and alcohol use.
- The MoveFwd services in Eden Prairie schools, which help students manage difficult emotional and family situations to preserve their safety and educational and career opportunities.
- Eden Prairie TreeHouse, a weekly support group for teens to develop a peer community and skills to cope with adversity and stress.
“By partnering with other groups in Eden Prairie that support educational efforts, we amplify the impact of the many generous donors in our community who make all of this possible,” said Conn McCartan, executive director of the Foundation for Eden Prairie Schools, in the release.
The Foundation for Eden Prairie Schools was founded in 1998 to support and enhance the legacy of excellence in Eden Prairie Schools and has given over $1 million to fund programs that directly impact students. The website is www.foundationforepschools.org.