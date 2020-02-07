The Foundation for Eden Prairie Schools has chosen the winners of the 2020 Legacy Award recipients, the Foundation said in a news release.
The Teachers of the Year are Karen Oakes, a classroom teacher at Prairie View Elementary School; and Linda Wallenberg, an English teacher at Eden Prairie High School.
Anita Gibson, a social worker at Eagle Heights Spanish Immersion, is the Staff of the Year.
Sandy Johnson won Volunteer of the Year for her efforts at Eden Prairie High School and Eden Lake Elementary School.
The Community Leader of the Year is Carol Bomben.
Every nominee and winner will be honored at the Foundation’s inaugural Red & Black Gala on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Hazeltine National Golf Club. The gala will include a dinner, silent auction, remarks from honorees and a keynote address at the Hazeltine National Golf Club, the release says.
The Foundation gives Legacy Awards to people who make outstanding contributions to the students and families in Eden Prairie's schools and community, the release says.
The Red & Black Gala is at 6 p.m. The website for tickets is bit.ly/2QSz7zJ.