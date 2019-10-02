Eden Prairie City Council member Brad Aho is running for Hennepin County Commissioner of District Six in the 2020 election, Aho told Eden Prairie News.
Aho announced his candidacy on Sept. 30 on the Twin Cities News Talk radio station. The current District Six commissioner, Jan Callison, is not running for reelection, Aho said, and with his term on the City Council ending in 2020, he decided to put his name in the hat.
"The timing was perfect and I'd really like to bring my experience at the city level up to the county," Aho said.
Aho was first elected to the Eden Prairie City Council in 2004 and will end his time as council member with 16 years of experience. He was also a candidate for mayor of Eden Prairie in the 2018 election.