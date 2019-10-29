Eden Prairie school building 3

Ten people filed to run for Eden Prairie School Board in the Nov. 5 elections. There are four seats available.

On Nov. 5, Eden Prairie will elect four people to the seven-member Eden Prairie School Board. The candidates are:

  • Aaron Casper
  • Aaron Orwick
  • Adam Seidel
  • Albert Born
  • Debjyoti "DD" Dwivedy
  • Erin Barstad
  • Esra Riggs
  • Fadumo Hassan
  • Krystal Queen
  • Veronica Stoltz

The four seats up for election are currently held by Karla Bratrud, Lauren Crandall, Dave Espe and Adam Seidel. Seidel is the only board member running for reelection.

Voters can vote early at the district's Administrative Service Center at 8100 School Road, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with additional hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 4. On Nov. 5, voters must go to their polling place to vote. The city's polling places are:

  • Immanuel Lutheran Church, 16515 Luther Way
  • St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 13600 Technology Drive
  • Prairie Lutheran Church, 11000 Blossom Road
  • Grace Church, 9301 Eden Prairie Road

Voters can find their polling place at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.

