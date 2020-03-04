Joe Biden handily won Eden Prairie's Democratic-Farmer-Labor primary on March 3, mirroring the rest of Minnesota, which went for the former vice president by 38.6%, according to the Secretary of State's website.
The breakdown of the DFL primary in Eden Prairie is:
- Joe Biden: 46.3% (4,686 votes)
- Bernie Sanders: 24.2% (2,552 votes)
- Elizabeth Warren: 14.8% (1,564 votes)
- Michael Bloomberg: 9.3% (979 votes)
- Amy Klobuchar: 4.9% (525 votes)
- Pete Buttigieg: 1.1% (126 votes)
Both Klobuchar and Buttigieg dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Biden after performing poorly in the South Carolina primary on Feb. 29. U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is also still in the presidential race and earned less than 1% with 28 votes in Eden Prairie.
Many candidates who have dropped out of the race received a few homegrown votes, including Andrew Yang (18 votes), Marianne Williamson and Tom Steyer (five votes each), Michael Bennet (three), Deval Patrick (two) and Cory Booker (one). Thirteen people voted "uncommitted."
The Republican primary was a smaller affair, with just one name on the ballot: President Donald Trump. He received 95.6% of Eden Prairie's votes, and 4.4%, or 48 people, wrote in a candidate.
Voter turnout
Overall, election judges counted 11,612 votes from Eden Prairie residents. The DFL primary drew 10,507 Eden Prairie voters, and 1,105 residents voted in the Republican primary. With 51,805 registered voters in Eden Prairie on the morning of March 3, the city hit a 22.4% turnout rate.
The presidential primary on March 3 was Minnesota's first in over three decades, so there isn't much data with which to compare the numbers. However, the 2018 midterm elections had an 80% turnout rate, with 32,974 of the 39,739 registered voters participating.