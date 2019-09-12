Arts in the Park
Eden Prairie’s annual Arts in the Park draws a crowd to Purgatory Creek Park.

 File photo

The 2019 Eden Prairie Arts in the Park event will be on Saturday, Sept. 21, after its original May date was canceled due to weather, according to the city of Eden Prairie’s website.

The event will feature 19 local vendors selling everything from leather wares and ceramics to paintings and fiber arts, the website says. It will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Purgatory Creek Park, 13001 Technology Drive. In the case of inclement weather, it will take place indoors at the Eden Prairie Community Center, 16700 Valley View Road.

There will also be lawn games, food trucks, activities and live entertainment, the website says.

