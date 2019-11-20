Gloomy days and long nights are uniting Eden Prairie residents in an effort to bring light and joy to the wintry season. Here are five upcoming events to celebrate with your neighbors and friends, and enjoy some music to boot.
Interfaith
Thanksgiving Celebration
The annual celebration of music and unity will be at Pax Christi Catholic Community, 12100 Pioneer Trail, at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 23. The theme is “Building Bridges in a Broken World,” organizer Sarah Steichen told Eden Prairie News in an email. The evening will celebrate gratitude, diversity and community through music, reading and dance by various faith communities, she said. The event is free and open to the public.
Sharing Tree
The Eden Prairie Historical Society’s second annual Sharing Tree, at the Cummins-Phipps-Grill House at 13600 Pioneer Trail, will bring local nonprofits together with members of the community to decorate a tree with ornaments representing their place in the community. The event, at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30, will include complimentary hot cider and cookies, a visit from Eden Prairie’s former residents J.R. and Mattie Cummins (portrayed by members of the Eden Prairie Players), and the chance to visit Santa inside the historic house. Visitors are encouraged to bring items to donate to PROP Food Shelf and the PROP Shop. The event is free and open to the public.
Immanuel Lutheran Church service of remembrance
The annual service of remembrance at Immanuel Lutheran Church is 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 16515 Luther Way in Eden Prairie. The contact is 952-937-8123. The event is free and open to the public.
Scouts Troop
347 tree lot
Eden Prairie’s Scouts Troop 347 has set up its annual tree lot at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 16515 Luther Way. The lot is open through Dec. 23, and hours are Monday through Thursday, 6-8 p.m.; Friday from 6-9 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Friday, Nov. 29, the lot is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Christmas at Wooddale
The theme of Wooddale Church’s annual Christmas concert is “It Is Well With My Soul,” according to Dave Donelson, the conductor of the Wooddale choir. The ticketed event is Dec. 14 and 15 and will feature the 100-voice Wooddale choir and special guests including Japanese taiko drum artists and the Jolene Konkel Dance Collective, Donelson told Eden Prairie News in an email. The performances are 8 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 15; tickets are $13-15 and are available at wooddale.tix.com or 952-944-6300.