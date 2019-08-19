Are you fascinated by the beautiful black and orange butterflies you might occasionally see, and do you want to learn more about them? You’ll have three upcoming opportunities at Richardson Nature Center from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 and from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2 or Saturday, Sept. 7.
During the afternoon program you will search for monarch butterflies preparing for their 2,000-mile journey to Mexico, learn how they are tagged for a citizen science research project and see them in different life stages as you search for caterpillars and other insects.
This program is for children ages 5 and older. The cost is $5, 20% discount for groups of four or more.
Richardson Nature Center is located in Hyland Lake Park Reserve at 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington.
Call Three Rivers Park District at 763-559-9000 or visit threeriversparks.org for more information.