Somali Museum Dance Troupe

Members of the Somali Museum Dance Troupe will perform on Sunday, Aug. 4 at Staring Lake Park in Eden Prairie during the 2019 PeopleFest! A Community Celebration of Culture.

 Submitted photo

PeopleFest! A Community Celebration of Culture returns to Eden Prairie Aug. 4 to 14. The week includes a series of community events, camps and programs celebrating the unique cultures represented in Eden Prairie.

The week's free events will include the Interfaith Tour, Somali Dance Troupe performance, Night to Unite , Muslims in Minnesota: Many Cultures, One Community, The Human Library, Salsa del Soul, a Give Get Sistet performance, a "Black Panther" screening, the IndiaFest Field Trip, the PeopleFest! Party, Library Book Club and Author Talk and the Female-Only Open Swim. PeopleFest! will also include a series of paid programs and camps.

Programming and celebrations will take place throughout the city. Visit the event's website at edenprairie.org/peoplefest for a full schedule.

