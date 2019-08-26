You don’t have to go to downtown Minneapolis to enjoy good theater in September, the Collection of One Acts presented by Eden Prairie Players will be on stage 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 through 14 and 19 through 21, and 2 p.m. Sept. 15 and 22.
The lineup includes: “When Romcoms Go Bad” by Ken Levine, directed by Chad Giefer; “The Thing with Feathers” by Susan Steadman, directed by Tim Williams; “Making It Up As We Go Along” by Mark Harvey Levine, directed by Lori Alsdurf; “Collateral Damage” by George Bryjak, directed by Steve Ramirez and Thomas Branham; “Karma” by Anne Flanagan, directed by Glen Stone; “The Salty Part of the Animal” by Erin Mallon, directed by Carey Morrison and “Just Another Monday” by Kayla Hambek, directed by Justin Cervantes.
Some plays may contain mature content.
Performances will be held at Riley-Jacques Barn, located at 9096 Riley Lake Road, Eden Prairie.
Evening performances cost $15 for general seating, $20 for premium seats. Tickets can be purchased at the door (cash and checks only), or online for a small additional fee at edenprairieplayers.com. The Thursday, Sept. 19, performance is pay-what-you-can if you purchase at the door.
Call 952-949-8305 for more information.