Dance with Courage will return to Eden Prairie Center for its annual fundraiser on Jan. 26, according to volunteer organizer Molly Tatting.
The dance marathon raises money for the local nonprofit True Friends, which runs camping excursions and other programming for adults and children with disabilities, Tatting wrote in an email to Eden Prairie news.
Last year, the event swept past its goal of $25,000 and raised $28,234. This year's goal is to raise $30,000, Tatting said.
Dance with Courage features groups of local dancers who will perform in the lower level of Eden Prairie Center, 8251 Prairie Center Drive, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. on Jan. 26.