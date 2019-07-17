Eden Prairie Community Band (copy)
Eden Prairie's Jazz on the Prairie Big Band and Community Band will perform two free concerts on July 23 and 28, according to a news release from the bands.

The 18-piece jazz Big Band will play contemporary songs and tunes from the 1930s and 1940s at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at Civic Center Park, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka.

The 50-piece Community Band will play popular contemporary, classical, jazz and show tunes at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at Staring Lake Amphitheatre, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie.

The websites are jazzontheprairie.com and www.epcommunityband.com.

