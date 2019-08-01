The sixth annual Prairie Brewfest will have its largest-ever group of brewers and vintners at this year’s event on Sept. 7, the event said in a news release.
Twenty-two craft brewers and two vintners will be at the event, alongside music from the band Wondercure, games and food trucks, the release says. Attendees will also be able to cast a vote to give out four Brewfest Choice Grants from the Eden Prairie Community Foundation, which hosts the event.
Funds from the Brewfest go toward programs to help families and individuals living in poverty, assist older adults and people with disabilities, strengthen community services, and improve youth access to scholarships and after-school activities, the release says.
Tickets are available to people age 21 and over; they are $30 in advance and $35 at the event and are available at Eden Prairie Liquor locations and on the Foundation’s website, www.epcommunityfoundation.org. The Prairie Brewfest is 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, in Purgatory Creek Park, 13001 Technology Drive.