The Eden Prairie Historical Society is hosting a historic ghost walk this weekend.
The tour, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, will provide information about the three families who lived in the Cummins-Phipps-Grill House at 13600 Pioneer Trail in Eden Prairie.
The Eden Prairie Players, as costumed interpreters, will depict real and fictitious people from three families and time periods. All of the information that will be shared is based on historical research, diaries and letters that have been fictionalized for the performance.
Tours begin at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Admission is free, although donations are appreciated, and the tours are appropriate for all ages.