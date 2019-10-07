The Cummins-Phipps-Grill House, Eden Prairie
The Cummins-Phipps-Grill House, 13600 Pioneer Trail in Eden Prairie, on a warm summer day in 2019. The house, which the Eden Prairie Historical Society leases from the city, is a locally recognized historic site and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

 Photo by Melissa Turtinen

The Eden Prairie Historical Society is hosting a historic ghost walk this weekend.

The tour, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, will provide information about the three families who lived in the Cummins-Phipps-Grill House at 13600 Pioneer Trail in Eden Prairie.

The Eden Prairie Players, as costumed interpreters, will depict real and fictitious people from three families and time periods. All of the information that will be shared is based on historical research, diaries and letters that have been fictionalized for the performance.

Tours begin at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Admission is free, although donations are appreciated, and the tours are appropriate for all ages.

Melissa Turtinen is the community editor for Lakeshore Weekly News and Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about adding context to stories and informing people about what's going on in their community. She enjoys being outside, traveling and good beer.

