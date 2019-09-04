Riley-Jacques Barn
The Riley-Jacques Barn, 9180 Riley Lake Road in Eden Prairie, is used for Eden Prairie Players performances and other community events.

The Eden Prairie Players will take the stage with their collection of one acts on Sept. 13-22, according to the theater company's website.

The show, in its 15th year, includes a variety seven new unpublished short comedies and dramas, selected from 250 submissions, the website says. Performances will be at the Riley-Jacques Barn in Riley Lake Park.

The performance schedule is:

  • Sept. 13-14 and 19-21 at 7:30 p.m.
  • September 15 and 22 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15-20. The Sept. 20 is pay-what-you-can if you purchase at the door. Attendees can bring their own alcoholic beverages. A Collection of One-Acts is intended for a mature audience.

The Riley-Jacques Barn is at 9180 Riley Lake Road.

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

