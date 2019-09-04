The Eden Prairie Players will take the stage with their collection of one acts on Sept. 13-22, according to the theater company's website.
The show, in its 15th year, includes a variety seven new unpublished short comedies and dramas, selected from 250 submissions, the website says. Performances will be at the Riley-Jacques Barn in Riley Lake Park.
The performance schedule is:
- Sept. 13-14 and 19-21 at 7:30 p.m.
- September 15 and 22 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15-20. The Sept. 20 is pay-what-you-can if you purchase at the door. Attendees can bring their own alcoholic beverages. A Collection of One-Acts is intended for a mature audience.
The Riley-Jacques Barn is at 9180 Riley Lake Road.