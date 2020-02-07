The curious savage image

The Eden Prairie Players will perform "The Curious Savage" for its winter play in March.

 Image courtesy of Eden Prairie Players

The Eden Prairie Players will perform "The Curious Savage" for its winter play from March 13-22, according to the organization's website.

The play is a "heartfelt comedy about foolish dreams and questioned sanity" and follows a wealthy widow and her stepchildren's attempts to acquire her fortune, the website says. 

Tickets are $15 for all seats, except at the March 14 matinee show, which is pay-what-you-can at the door, the website says.

"The Curious Savage" will be performed at at the PiM High School, 7255 Flying Cloud Drive, at 7 p.m. on March 13-14 and 20-21, and at 2 p.m. on March 14 and 22. The website is edenprairieplayers.com.

Tags

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

Events

Recommended for you