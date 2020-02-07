The Eden Prairie Players will perform "The Curious Savage" for its winter play from March 13-22, according to the organization's website.
The play is a "heartfelt comedy about foolish dreams and questioned sanity" and follows a wealthy widow and her stepchildren's attempts to acquire her fortune, the website says.
Tickets are $15 for all seats, except at the March 14 matinee show, which is pay-what-you-can at the door, the website says.
"The Curious Savage" will be performed at at the PiM High School, 7255 Flying Cloud Drive, at 7 p.m. on March 13-14 and 20-21, and at 2 p.m. on March 14 and 22. The website is edenprairieplayers.com.