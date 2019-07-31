The Eden Prairie Reads Committee has chosen “Becoming Nicole: The Transformation of an American Family” as its book for 2019, the organization said in a news release.
“Becoming Nicole,” by Amy Ellis Nutt, is a true story of a transgender girl and her family as they travel through life. It follows the family’s adopted identical twin children as one twin comes out as transgender and shows how gender transitions can affect a family, how societal norms can present challenges to gender identity, and how individuals question long-held views on gender and identity.
On Thursday, Oct. 24, Eden Prairie Reads will host a book discussion and panel presentation by people from the transgender community and their families. The event is 6:30-7:15 p.m. at Eden Prairie Center, 8080 Mitchell Road.
Eden Prairie Reads is a community program that promotes reading and encourages community discussion throughout Eden Prairie. The website is www.epreads.org.